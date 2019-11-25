Lockport City School District has not yet determined when it will launch components of its Aegis surveillance system that are able to detect guns among those entering the schools.
District officials had previously planned to launch the object recognition system Nov. 25. The district planned to hold off implementing the Aegis system's facial recognition technology, after a directive from the New York State Education Department in August.
Robert LiPuma, the district's director of technology, data security and communications, said in an emailed statement Monday the district has "no definite date" for launching the system.
"The district continues to be in the initial implementation phase of the system including placement and testing of cameras, training staff who would be involved with operating the system, and developing procedures with law enforcement," LiPuma said in a brief statement.
LiPuma did not immediately respond to an email with several specific questions about the system.
The district used $1.4 million of the $4.2 million allocated to it through New York’s Smart Schools Bond Act to acquire and install Aegis, which would be one of the first facial and object recognition security systems in an American school.
The system has since generated controversy. The New York Civil Liberties Union has frequently criticized the system, and last year, Assembly Member Monica Wallace, D-Lancaster, introduced a bill that would impose a moratorium on use of such technology in state schools and direct the Education Department to study the issue. The bill passed the assembly, but was not acted on in the senate before the legislative session ended in June.
The Education Department has frequently directed Lockport schools not to launch the facial recognition system.
Earlier this month, Superintendent Michelle Bradley said she had informed the Education Department in August of the district's intention to go ahead with use of the object recognition software only and had not heard back from the department. At the time, an Education Department spokesperson the agency was still "reviewing correspondence from the Lockport City School District regarding this matter."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.