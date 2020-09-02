Lockport school district hires unarmed security guards

LOCKPORT — The Lockport School District will keep five, full-time, unarmed security guards for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year after action was taken late Wednesday night by the Lockport Board of Education.
With board members Renee Cheatham and Kyle Lambalzer voting no, the board approved the hiring of Dennis Sobieraski, Joe Shanley, Scott Snaith, Thomas Gmerek and Doug Haak, effective next Tuesday.
Board president Karen Young said the five “will be our unarmed security monitors.”
Board members Kevin Pratt and John Linderman said they voted for the resolution but did not agree with the stipulation that they be unarmed. More than a dozen, armed security personnel have been working for the city in recent school years.
Among those within the district supporting keeping security was athletics director Todd Sukdolak, who said before the meeting that it was something he needed to address.
“I’m going to make the case for keeping security at sporting events,” Sukdolak said before the meeting.
“Because of all the new state restrictions we need to follow, we need the security now more than ever before. The state wants us to track people coming to watch their kids. I’m going to have to hire more people just to maintain some type of normalcy.”
Mrs. Cheatham said she didn’t agree with the re-hirings.
“We don’t need them,” she said.
Meanwhile, the news remains gloomy for Lockport fall sports athletes and coaches. Sukdolak reported that all modified sports in the fall are likely to be officially canceled.
Board members supported the stance Sukdolak said he will take at this Friday’s Niagara Frontier League meeting to follow what other local large schools are going to do in regards to athletics. If other large schools, especially Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda and the Kenmore schools, decide to opt for no junior varsity sports this fall, Lockport will have no choice but to do the same.
The board also supported Sukdolak’s stance at Friday’s NFL meeting to urge the league to cancel all sports until next year.
Sports issues that districts are facing include increasing busing needs to accommodate safe social distancing on away games, the need for additional staffing to monitor fans and others who attend games and the need for all athletes and coaches to wear masks while playing.
