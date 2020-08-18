A year ago, who would have thought that hopping in a van and stopping in various neighborhoods to talk with parents would be one of the most important teaching tools available to the community?
Several Lockport City School District administrators are going to be doing exactly that, beginning next week, in a hands-on effort to give in-person answers to questions about remote learning, which will be an important part of the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having problems logging on to the district's remote learning websites? Don't have the equipment to do it? You've got the tools, but you just don't know how to use them?
North Park Junior High School Principal Bernadette Smith and Roy B. Kelley Elementary Principal Heather Walton are among those spearheading the effort to not only get you those answers, but bring them directly to you.
“This came about in the spring, when we had to, all of a sudden, end in-person school and do virtual school,” Smith said. “It was then that we realized there were so many barriers in the way of families successfully completing school that way."
"One of them, a very significant one, is that the student's ... guardian, parent or whoever is taking care of them during the day doesn't have any knowledge how to use any of the new technology, so they can't support their kids," Smith said. "We were brainstorming one day on how we could help our parents and guardians and take that one little barrier away and we came up the idea of going out with our district techmobile.”
The Techmobile is a utility van that serves mainly as a means to bring technology (and fun activities) to various neighborhoods within the district. Since March, it has been the district "food truck," delivering breakfast and lunch to students in those neighborhoods while schools were closed.
Administrators will make seven stops to talk with parents on each of three days next week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The daily schedule is:
— Lockport Town Hall, 9:15 to 9:45 a.m.
— The Woodlands, 10 to 10:30 a.m.
— South Towns Apartments, Sweetwood Drive, 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.
— Affinity Foxwood Apartments, Ruhlmann Road, 11:30 a.m. to noon.
— Lockport Housing Authority, Michigan Street, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m.
— Lockport Housing Authority, Garden Street, 1 to 1:30 p.m.
— Christ Community Church, Pine and Genesee streets, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
Parents/guardians are asked to bring their child's device (iPad, Chromebook or laptop) with them. Admission to any site is limited to 25 people. Social distancing and face covering are required.
If your household does not have internet access to meet online learning requirements, call 478-4845 and leave a message with a call back number for assistance.
Follow veteran US&J reporter John D'Onofrio weekday mornings on Twitter with “Good morning, Lockport, N.Y.” at @JohnD'Onofrio7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.