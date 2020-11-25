Lockport school employees offer help for the holidays

The skies over Lockport are gray today in more ways than one, but with times growing tougher for many of us, a half dozen determined Lockportians representing dozens of city school district employees are making this Thanksgiving Day a much brighter one for their neighbors.
The Lockport Schools Employee Association, together with a generous donation from Aramark Food Services, is proving 20 local families with a free Thanksgiving meal today with all the trimmings.
The idea came up at a recent LSEA Executive Committee meeting when members of the district's maintenance department, Chuck Hackmer and Brian Hopkins, said committee members were all-in on the idea and shortly thereafter donations were pouring in, with boxes of food donations being filled with donations at district schools.
Aramark topped everything off with a generous donation of free turkeys for every family receiving a meal.
“In light of these trying times, with COVID-19 and so many losing their jobs or trying to get back on their feet, many families are feeling stressed out trying to provide for their children,” Hopkins said.
Joining them on the committee are fellow LSEA members Miles Patterson and Joe Poole — two veteran Lockport district coaches, along with Mike Stover, who wears many hats locally, including that as a veteran local umpire and executive board member; as well as Julie Calabro, assistant manager for Aramark and the Lockport School District's food service program.
The LSEA is made up of district custodians, motor equipment operators, building maintenance mechanics and assistants, secretaries, teacher aides and school monitors.
“With Aramark jumping on board, supplying all the turkeys, this has really taken off. We plan to do this again at Christmas,” Hackmer said.
“We had a little fundraiser and we had a certain amount of money that we were were going to spend. Aramark matched our funds, just by us asking them if we could store some stuff in the cooler. They asked ‘Why?’ I told them what it was for and they matched our funds.”
Hopkins said support in the form of donations has been overwhelming.
“It shows that no matter what's going on around us, even in these most trying times, people's hearts are still in a great place,” Hopkins said.
“We're going to be doing this annually and hope to brighten families' lives during the holidays for years to come. Listening to their joy and thanks has been overwhelming. That's when you know you've succeeded in helping your neighbors.”
