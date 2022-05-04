Lockport City School District officials presented their proposed 2022-23 budget to the public during a hearing Wednesday night at the Board of Education administration building.
District Clerk Deb Coder gave a run-down on the $113 million spending plan, as well as the increase in tax levy by $950,000 to the homeowners within the school district.
The 2022-23 budget rose by $3.6 million, the lion’s share being salaries taking up 40.62% or $46 million, and employee benefits coming in second at $23.6 million or 20.77% of the budget, school officials said. Other areas of district spending include contractual expenses, BOCES services, debt services, materials and supplies and equipment.
The total amount of the proposed tax levy is $41,500,286, a nearly $1 million increase from the 2021-22 budget. Revenues outside real property taxes included state and federal services at $63.7 million, as well as reserves the district has, such as the reserve for employee benefits and reserve for debt service, at $3.1 million and $5.4 million from local sources and the fund balance.
In terms of what the means for a tax impact for residents in the district, Coder has said that the tax rate per $1,000 will drop for both the City and the Town of Lockport because of an assessment being conducted by the City of Lockport.
Coder also put forth that if the budget was not passed by voters on May 17, the Board of Education can cut or adjust a new budget – or keep the same one – to be put to the voters on June 14. If that budget is also not passed, a contingency budget will go into effect.
Coder said two things would happen if a contingency budget passes.
The first is that no new expenditures will be made.
“There can be replacements, but no new equipment,” Coder said. “There can be replacement teachers, but no new teachers. We can continue existing programs, but no new programs.”
The second result would be that the district cannot increase the tax levy from the 2021-22 budget.
Jim Shultz, who was threatened with trespassing charges at the last school board meeting for speaking too long, spoke to the board asking for the removal of Superintendent Michelle Bradley.
“A school district budget is about a lot more than numbers. It’s about trust, and about whether taxpayers and the parents of this school district can genuinely trust this administration with $113 million,” Shultz said. “It’s a now a matter of public record that the superintendent lied to us.”
Shultz said Bradley lied about the procurement of a $2.7 million expenditure of district funds for a facial-recognition system in the schools. He cited the State Comptroller’s recent audit of the district which said that, “the district sought no competition prior to awarding the facial-recognition software,” when Bradley had told The Buffalo News the opposite.
“It is time for accountability and the only way to have accountability is for the superintendent leave,” he concluded. “And make way for someone who will not lie to us and has the common sense not to waste $2.7 million that was supposed to benefit our children.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.