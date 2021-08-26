The Lockport Board of Education has approved school safety monitors' carrying of concealed weapons in district schools.
The trustees discussed and ultimately approved the District Wide Safety Plan, following the recommendation of the district’s security subcommittee.
Before the Aug. 18 vote, board members Renee Cheatham, Heather Hare and Leslie Tobin voiced concerns that the training monitors must complete — diversity, equity, inclusivity, mental health and restorative practices — is not required until six months past the date of their hiring.
“They should be trained before they even start holding a gun,” Cheatham said. She cast the lone "no" vote on adopting the safety plan.
“I do want to point out that they should have more skills than pointing a gun,” Hare said. “A gun is not the only thing, nor should it be the first thing that’s used. Deescalation should be number one, but I do support (the plan).”
The plan was publicly discussed during the school board’s June 9 meeting, and a 30-day public comment period was opened after that, according to school board president Karen Young. At the end of the comment period, the board considered the input and discussed the plan again at its Aug. 11 meeting, she said.
Revisions to the plan were made in subcommittee; these included an additional training requirement for the safety monitors.
“There was 33 comments supporting of the school’s safety monitors carrying concealed weapons, while four comments were not supportive,” Kevin Guay, district safety officer, relayed to the board at the Aug. 11 meeting. “My recommendation is to adopt the District Wide Safety Plan at the August 18 board meeting as revised.”
School safety monitors “will not be responsible for any facet of student school discipline," Young stated in an emailed response to the US&J's questions about the plan.
The monitors' listed responsibilities include greeting visitors and directing individuals to their destination at school entrances, assisting in monitoring the school security cameras, assisting in securing doors and window, and maintaining communication with administration and other security and safety personnel.
The monitors also will “provide crisis prevention and intervention at the main entrance of the school building," Young stated. "School Safety Monitors would be responsible for contacting 911 if they encounter an external threat approaching the building. All school security monitors are expected to respond when a call for assistance is initiated in the building.”
The monitors will be assigned to Lockport High School, Lockport High School West, Aaron Mossell Junior High School and Emmet Belknap Intermediate School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.