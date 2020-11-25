The first meeting of the Lockport school board's school safety subcommittee took place last week. The subcommittee's charge is to recommend to the school board whether and how to employ security personnel.
The Nov. 19 meeting was scheduled shortly after school trustees received a letter from the founders of Citizens for Change-Lockport, a grassroots group formed to confront systemic racism in Lockport. The letter, dated Nov. 12, called on the school board to populate board president Karen Young's suggested "task force" on school security with a diverse membership.
Young had initiated discussion about a task force during the board's Sept. 2 meeting, when the board approved the hiring of five unarmed security monitors to cover school entrances and did not appoint a school resource officer.
Young confirmed to the Union-Sun & Journal that the school safety subcommittee convened for the first time on Nov. 19, but she declined to state the number or the names of committee members or how they were recruited. Young did say that Mark Sanders, Lockport Police Department's community liaison, will participate.
In their letter to the trustees, Citizens for Change co-founders Bethany Patterson and Sharon Voelker praised the board's “understanding the importance of gathering ideas from the community as they forge policies,” then noted that they had heard the task force was already empaneled and they were not aware of any effort to recruit members from the community at large.
The task force, they wrote, should include "parents, teachers and community members who live in Lockport. Members must be diverse in gender and ethnicity. They should be sensitive to the development and needs of students from across a wide range of backgrounds.”
And, Patterson and Voelker wrote, the task force should not include any current or former law enforcement officers.
“We are hopeful that the board of education will actively listen to our concerns and create an unbiased task force with open public input – or risk the loss of fundamental community rights,” their letter said.
Community input on school safety will be considered at the subcommittee's next meeting, scheduled for Dec. 3, according to Young.
“We will be hearing from teachers, administrators, staff members and parents via their respective union leaders and PTA representatives,” Young wrote in an email. “Community members are invited to contact school board members about this (or any other topic) if they have thoughts they would like to share with the board.”
