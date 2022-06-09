Lockport district amends facial recognition policy

Lockport School District Superintendent Michelle Bradley discusses changes to the policy covering the use of the district's new facial and object recognition system in January of 2020.

Lockport City School Superintendent Michelle Bradley announced her resignation during Wednesday night’s school board meeting in front of the new board of education trustees and several retiring teachers.

Bradley stated she was following an “exceptional” employment offer. Many of those retirees said some nice words, according to Mike D’Addeo who was at the meeting, and wished Bradley well on her new opportunity.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.

