Lockport school tax levy set to increase by 1.68%

Lockport City School District's proposed 2021-2022 budget shows a roughly $4.5 million increase in year-over-year spending and a 1.68% increase in the property tax levy.

In a budget summary posted at the district website, the projected tax levy increase is $673,000, bringing the total amount of property taxes collected to $40.5 million in 2021-2022. That represents just under 37% of all revenue. State and federal aid accounts for about 55% of district revenue.

In the $110 million spending plan, major increases are projected in at least two areas: transportation, up $1.65 million from the current year; and intellectual disability programs, up $1.2 million. Principal and interest payments on bonds will also go up about $1 million, to $7.4 million in 2021-2022.

Projected spending on general education programs is down more than $250,000 from the current $26.7 million.

 

 

Projected pupil enrollment is down substantially in 2021-2022, to 4,184 from 4,335 currently, according to the district business office.

A public hearing on the proposed budget is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday via livestream on the district's YouTube channel. To access the hearing, use this link: http://www.lockportschools.org/live . Any comments or questions about the budget can be emailed prior to or during the hearing, to: questions@lockportschools.net. That email account will be monitored throughout the hearing, district clerk Deborah Coder, assistant superintendent for finance and management services, said.

 

