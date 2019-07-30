Lockport school trustee resigns

Lockport school trustee John Craig tendered his letter of resignation from the board of education earlier this month, and according to board President John Linderman, the board is poised to accept his resignation.
Craig said Tuesday that he submitted his letter earlier this month for personal reasons and he declined to further explain.
"It's a personal decision, and I'm leaving it at that," Craig said.
Craig is no longer listed on the school board page of Lockport City School District's website.
Linderman said the district clerk received Craig's letter on July 18. He expects the board to officially act on the letter at its Aug. 7 meeting and to discuss how the board wants to handle the vacancy.
"At this point, what I want to do is have a discussion with the board and see what direction they would like to go," Linderman said.
As of Tuesday, Linderman said he has not heard from any of the trustees regarding their preferences moving forward.
Linderman said he will wait to hear from the trustees whether they want to welcome letters of interest from community members.
The board's Aug. 7 meeting is a work session, meaning there is no public comment portion, Linderman said.
Three options are available to a school board with a vacant seat. The board may: leave the seat vacant until the next election, in May 2020; hold a special election; or appoint someone to the board. The estimated cost of a special election is about $18,000, Deborah Coder, the assistant superintendent of finance and management, said previously.
Trustee Thomas Fiegl has been appointed to the board twice in the past two years to fill two vacant seats. Linderman said he felt Fiegl's lengthy experience on the board qualified him for the appointments.
Despite his desire to appoint experienced members, Linderman on Tuesday did not express support for appointing Marietta Schrader in place of Craig. Schrader, another seasoned trustee, recently completed a term of office and did not seek re-election this year.
Craig was first elected to the school board in 2014. He has served as chairman of the audit committee and also was Lockport's Orleans Niagara School Board associate representative.
Linderman described Craig's resignation as "disappointing."
"He's done a lot for the district and he will be missed," Linderman said. "He is going to be hard to replace."
