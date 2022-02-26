A preliminary school budget is driving a tax levy increase of $1.1 million for the Lockport City School District.
The increase places the tax levy at $41.6 million for the 2022-23 school year. The amount is also $156,245 over the 2.3% tax cap or a 3.51% increase.
At their Feb. 16 meeting, school board members discussed cutting expenses to adhere to the tax cap.
Trustees were asked how their thoughts ran on the situation.
“I don’t think it should be raised at all,” Trustee Renee Cheatham said, noting it’s been a hard year for many people who don’t need to pay more in school taxes.
Cheatham said, with that in mind, it was important that those in the district vote.
“When people don’t vote, they’re not voting on the budget and the budget goes through when you haven’t got anybody to vote against it,” she said. “So, the big thing right now is getting people to vote.”
Trustee Leslie Tobin also commented on the budget, as well as the fact that she is running for re-election in May when both her seat and the budget will be dependent on how many voters come to cast ballots.
“The budget is definitely one of the most difficult things for a new trustee to learn,” she said.
Tobin said that she didn’t know if the increase should extend all the way to the tax cap, but she was also wary of bringing it down to 0%. She noted that if the levy is not raised incrementally each year, the district could eventually have to raise it substantially more than 2.3%.
“We certainly don’t want to hurt people in the future by hitting them with a heavy tax later on,” she said.
Trustee Ed Sandell said that each year there are “absolutes” in the budget.
“We have a contact with the ELA, so we know that the teachers are going to get ‘x’ amount increase, which means ‘x’ amount of dollars. The same things true for the administration,” Sandell said.
A total freeze on the tax levy, Sandell said, was “absurd.”
“The reason I say this is because 70% of the budget is personnel and those are all contracts that have been negotiated,” he said. “So, 70% of the budget is known. We know there are going to be increases in salaries and retirement funds.”
Currently with $1.4 million in expenditures, the 2022-23 school year is looking at a $300,000 addition to its 2021-22 spending, which was $1.1 million.
Revenues also rose from $63 million to $72 million for the district, partly driven by an additional $3.5 million in state aid, as well as, federal funding for the next three years, said School Business Officer Deb Coder.
“State aid is meant to support educational programs for students,” Coder said. “If the aid is not enough, districts must rely on reserves and other income before going to the taxpayers to make up the shortfall.”
Coder also said, that in the case of federal funds, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds of $11 million, which will run their course over three years, ending in Sept. 2024, “were used in all buildings to hire additional staff to support students who suffered learning loss and social emotional problems resulting from the impacts of the pandemic.”
In 2022-23, the drivers are much the same.
In a presentation to the board of education, Coder showed that the preliminary budget for 2022-23 included $917,000 for new staff, of which $451,000 would be paid through grants such as Title I, II, IV and ARPA.
The staffing requested included one kindergarten teacher, one assistant and one aide, as well as one 1st grade teacher for the K-4 buildings. The High School buildings requested one technology teacher and two teacher aids. Security requested a co-ordinator of school security for the entire district. Facilities requested one assistant custodian.
Staffing needs requested also included full-time employees for special education in at Lockport High School, Emmet Belknap Intermediate School, Aaron Mossell Junior High School and Lockport High School West.
Student services department requested social worker summer work hours for the district.
