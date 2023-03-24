Voters in Lockport City School District will weigh in on two student transportation initiatives as well as the district’s proposed 2023-2024 budget and who should fill three open seats on the Board of Education in the May 16 election.
District voter registration is due by May 2. Any district resident who’s not sure whether they are registered may call 716-478-4828 to verify their status.
2023-2024 BUDGET
The Board of Education this week adopted a proposed $123.3 million district spending plan for 2023-2024. The plan projects a $10 million year-over-year increase in district spending and an $884,000 increase in the property tax levy.
The plan includes funding for eight new instructional posts to cover three proposed special education classes. Two of the eight-student classes would be manned by one teacher and one teacher’s aide each, while the other six-student class is manned by one teacher, one aide and two social workers. The cost associated with the new posts is $486,000.
The additions are offset somewhat by the elimination of 12 teacher and teacher aide positions
Eight of the posts were funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and were set to time out in June. The other four instruction-related posts were cut to help keep the budget balanced.
The estimated savings from the latter four cuts is $274,000. Those cuts are being made in light of decreased student enrollment, according to Deborah Coder, assistant superintendent for finance and management services.
The public hearing on the 2023-2024 budget is scheduled for May 3.
CHILD SAFETY ZONES
Two propositions on the May ballot will ask voters to approve the establishment of two Child Safety zones, one for students residing in neighborhoods north of East Avenue, and one for students residing in the area bounded by High, South Transit, Walnut and Erie streets. Students residing within a designated Child Safety Zone will be offered bus or van transportation to and from their school, despite not meeting the district’s walking distance minimum, so that they may avoid walking through high crime areas.
Technically, the annual cost associated with the north-of-East Avenue safety zone is $72,000. Presently, according to Coder, only five students going to Emmet Belknap Intermediate School are affected, and they could be transported by an existing bus. The price tag reflects the cost of a van or new bus in the event it’s needed.
The annual cost associated with the second safety zone is $164,000. Currently, 220 students are affected and two buses would be purchased.
Coder said the district has to cover 100% of the expense of Child Safety Zone transportation in year 1 only. After the first year, state transportation aid covers 90% of expenses.
TRUSTEE ELECTIONS
Three of nine seats on the Board of Education will be filled by election this year: the seats currently held by trustees Renee Cheatham, Heather Hare and Martha Kershaw.
Hare and Kershaw have indicated they will not run for re-election, according to Coder.
Board candidate petition forms will be available beginning March 31. To obtain a petition, call Coder at 716-478-4828.
To be valid, a petition must be signed by at least 100 district residents. All petitions are due back to the district clerk’s office by April 26.
