Lockport Schools FCU expanding in the city

Lockport Schools Federal Credit Union is making plans to replace its headquarters on South Transit Street.
The credit union this week secured a 10-year Payment In Lieu Of Taxes agreement with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency to lower the property tax burden on a new building. The projected cost to demolish the existing building — where Joe the Barber barbershop was long located — and construct a new one is $2.1 million.
Manager Tammy Dodge said the credit union requires more space.
“We’ve really outgrown the space we’re in for several different reasons, and we want to have more services for our members,” she said, adding that “privacy is becoming more and more important to our membership, so in the new building everyone will have an office where everyone can close the door to discuss finances.”
Membership in Lockport Schools FCU is open to employees of Lockport City School District, members of the Lockport Council of PTAs, employees of Ridge Road Express, YWCA of the Niagara Frontier, DeSales Catholic School and the credit union itself, and immediate family members of employees or retirees.
Demolition of the existing credit union headquarters will take place in early September. Construction of the new building is expected to last six months. While that's ongoing, the credit union will operate from 175 Walnut St., Suite 5.
