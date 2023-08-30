Superintendent Mathis Calvin III says the Lockport district is a bit “behind the ball” in enacting state plans to build diversity, equity and inclusivity in its schools. However, he has a vision for getting the district caught up.
According to Calvin, the state guidelines, known as the Culturally Responsive-Sustaining Education Framework, states four things that the district needs work on.
“The first is making sure there’s a welcoming and affirming environment,” Calvin said. “That means every child that walks through the door, no matter their background, who they are or where they come from, they feel welcomed and they feel affirmed when they’re in our schools. That they feel celebrated and supported, whatever that support means.”
The second piece, he said, is having “high expectations and vigorous instruction for every student.”
The third piece is having “inclusive curriculums and assessments,” meaning that in both, students “see students who look like them or people from around the world that look like them.”
The fourth piece is ongoing professional development for staff in the areas of diversity, equity and inclusivity.
“The focus this year is welcoming and affirming,” Calvin told the school board during its Wednesday business meeting, adding that the theme of the 2023-2024 year is “we belong.”
“Even in this office, we want you to feel the presence of children, that it’s a place for teaching and learning,” Calvin said, referring to the board meeting room at the district office.
More DEI-centered events have been planned in each school, by way of celebrating a different culture each month, Calvin said. In September, attention will be focused on Hispanic and Latino culture.
“To celebrate, there will be a huge, huge celebration. A great assembly for all students. We’ll be doing stuff with our food service,” he said. “We’ll be doing that every single month. The goal again is that everybody feels welcome, affirmed and celebrated in our schools.”
