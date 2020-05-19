Lockport Shriners salute local postal workers

Lockport Shrine Club members last week delivered their personal thanks to employees of the U.S. Postal Service, Lockport branch, for helping to man the front line in the local battle with COVID-19.
"Each day we take it for granted that the mail is delivered. Many families are now ordering daily necessities online and that increased load of deliveries often falls on the shoulders of these local post office staff," club member Mike Ferraro said. "As a club it was a unanimous vote, we wanted to thank them for their hard work and dedication."
Eighty thank-you cards were delivered to the post office, each containing gift cards redeemable at Steamworks Coffee. The shop owners, Jonathan and Ashley Brose, supplied the gift cards at a reduced rate, enabling the Shrine Club to donate more cards per employee.
Lockport Shrine Club, a local club of the Ismailia Shrine and Shriners International, was established more than 90 years ago to support the Niagara County community with benevolence. Noted club secretary Luke Kantor, "Many people are familiar with the great works of the Shriners Children's Hospitals. Our job as a local club is to help raise funds for the hospitals and Ismalia Shrine and throw family friendly events. We have members that volunteer to drive families for treatments, members that help at community events, and members that assist in fundraising efforts to name a few."
"Above all, Shriners is the fun, family centered offshoot of the Masons fraternal organization, to which we are also all proud members," Kantor said. "All of our events promote family, benevolence, and brotherhood."
Any man in the community who would like more information about Masonic fraternity or Shrine Club membership is encouraged to call Kantor at 868-2144.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.