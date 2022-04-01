Greater Lockport Development Corporation has established the Lockport Small Business Restoration Fund and is accepting applications for grants to businesses that are expanding or reestablishing operations as Covid-related restrictions are reduced or lifted.
Grants will range between $10,000 and $50,000. The money comes from supplemental Community Development Block Grant funding authorized in the CARES Act to assist small businesses with Covid recovery.
Grants may be used towards most business expenses including, but not limited to, financing fixed assets, operating expenses, and permanent working capital. Eligible uses must fall into one of these categories: Expenses related to reopening or altering operations; payroll to bring back staff or increase staff hours; inventory to assist with reopening or altered operations; working capital to assist with cash flow disruptions as a result of the pandemic; equipment or supplies such as PPE to support customer and staff safety; new furniture or fixtures to guide social distancing, allow or expand outdoor dining, and safely increase capacity; and marketing to announce reopening and/or altered operations.
Eligible businesses are those that have between six and 25 employees and have a brick-and-mortar location within the city.
Recipients must commit to investing at least 25% of the total project cost in the form of cash equity, and to create, restore or retain at least one full-time equivalent job. Financial documentation of pandemic-related negative effects on the business is needed. Grants will be paid out on a reimbursement basis.
Home-based businesses and not-for-profit organizations are not eligible for restoration funding.
For program specifics, and/or an application, email Michael Zimmerman at The Harrison Studio: mzimmerman@harrisonplacestudio.com (make the subject line "Lockport Small Business Restoration Fund Application"), or visit www.lockportny.gov/gldc/.
