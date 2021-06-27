Lockport student awarded FASNY scholarship

The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) has awarded the 2021 FASNY Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship to Parker Gurnett of Lockport. Parker received a certificate and scholarship of $1,500 for his volunteer service in the community from Ed Tase, second vice president of FASNY.
"This scholarship will help me in the long run be able to focus more on my college academics rather than worry about the financial aspects,” Parker said in a release. “My family has always been involved in the volunteer fire service and I’m proud to follow in their footsteps.”
Parker will attend University at Buffalo in the fall where he intends to study Environmental Geosciences. Outside of the firehouse he participates in Boy Scouts where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest attainable rank, for his achievements. Since its inception in 1911, only 4% of scouts have earned the prestigious rank.
Realizing that Niagara County did not have a memorial to honor men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice, Parker completed a project dedicated to creating a tribute to Niagara County Volunteer and Line of Duty Deaths. Parker took charge of prep, county approval, design, construction, and the kickoff dedication ceremony.
The Eagle Scout must demonstrate Scout Spirit, an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages. Past Eagle Scouts have included President Gerald R. Ford, Astronaut Neil Armstrong, and Academy Award-winning film director Steven Spielberg.
“This project was a lot of work, but I am proud of myself and the hard work and dedication of my friends and family behind the scenes,” said Parker. “This gorgeous memorial is a tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
Parker is one of 26 students chosen for this scholarship. Scholarships are awarded on the basis of an applicant’s volunteer service to his or her community, such as serving with a local fire department, scouting, church, school, work with senior citizens, fire prevention, and other projects. Additional criteria include consistent demonstration of good character and completion of a written essay.
The Gerard J. Buckenmeyer FASNY Volunteer Scholarship program is made possible each June through the generous donations of individuals, fire departments and auxiliaries. This year, Provident Agency Inc., the provider of the accidental death and dismemberment insurance for FASNY members, has again provided major underwriting support to help FASNY award scholarships to young volunteers. FASNY would also like to recognize the in-kind support donated by McNeil and Co., which provides more than 80 hours of administrative work needed to process the applications and awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.