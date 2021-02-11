Pointing to two relatively recent major construction projects in the town of Lockport as examples of their ability to work well with developers, town Supervisor Mark Crocker says he's pleased and excited about the announcement of the new Lockport Memorial hospital's location.
Catholic Health on Thursday announced that the Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital will be built, beginning this fall, on 104 acres between Ruhlmann Road and Shimer Drive at the town-city line. Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
“We're thrilled that the Catholic Health care system has the confidence in Lockport to build this new facility,” Crocker said. “We, the town, are committed to helping the process along. We'll support it in every way we can and plan to take part in all aspects of the building process, via the building inspector, town engineer and anything the town board needs to work with.”
Crocker said he supports some type of roadway connection between the nearby Lockport Bypass (Route 93) with either Shimer Drive or Ruhlmann Road, or an access road somewhere between the two dead-end roads that connects the hospital to the highway.
“That's definitely a proposal that the hospital would like to entertain. They'd like to join the hospital with the bypass at some point,” Crocker said. “As it's currently shown, people would enter the hospital property from the south, on Shimer. They may connect the hospital campus to the Ruhlmann Road side, by Hall's. They've also entertained building an extension to the bypass from the north side of the new hospital, between Shimer and Ruhlmann.”
Anne McCaffrey, president and CEO of Eastern Niagara Hospital, also expressed support for connecting the new hospital to the bypass.
“That's one of things that's ideal about this location. It provides access from both Transit Road as well as the northern communities,” she said.
Also planned for the Lockport Memorial campus is a heliport on the northwest side of the property.
“We've worked with Yahoo and the YMCA and they'll be the first to tell you that the town bends over backwards to be partners,” Crocker said. “We will do that here to make sure it's done properly and in the best interest of the people of the town of Lockport.”
Mayor Michelle Roman said Lockport and neighboring communities have relied on ENH for decades for both services and employment.
“Although I'm disappointed at the gradual loss of critical services like the maternity ward, ICU, surgical and others, I look forward to partnering with Catholic Health and the town to maintain some level of critical care services — like an emergency room — into the future,” Roman said. “We appreciate that they will maintain a presence within two miles of their current location for those with limited transportation.”
McCaffrey said about 400 employees currently work at ENH on East Avenue, about 250 full time and 150 part time. She said she doesn't presently know exactly how many jobs there will be at the new hospital because the number depends on the final design of the campus.
“One of the most impactful take-aways from this announcement is healthcare will remain in this community, and access to emergency department services and in-patient services,” McCaffrey said. “Knowing the community will still have a viable and improved state-of-the-art hospital is something we should all be extremely grateful for.”
