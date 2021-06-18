The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning of an 18-year-old Lockport teen in the Town of Pembroke.
Jacob C. Minnick, 18, of Lockport, had jumped in to Tonawanda Creek at Indian Falls but didn’t resurface about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, according to online reports.
Several people went into the water to search for him but were unsuccessful. Genesee County officials said rescue personnel from the City of Batavia and Alden fire departments responded to search the creek.
Minnick’s body was found about 5:50 p.m.
