Tops Plaza has been put up for sale by Cushman & Wakefield Brokerage Co. of Buffalo.
The sale will not affect the Western New York grocery giant's current lease at 5827 S. Transit Road, which is good for at least another 30 years, according to Kathleen A. Sautter, Tops media representative.
Bids are now being accepted and there is no specific asking price for the 166,634-square-foot retail asset, according to Cushman & Wakefield representatives.
The plaza’s current owner is G&I IX Empire Tops Plaza of Tarrytown. It’s an investment group that is not associated with Tops markets, Sautter said.
The plaza, which is anchored by a 92,000-square-foot Tops grocery store and a 25,000-square-foot TJ Maxx store, is about 97% occupied currently by 10 tenants, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Other tenants include Citizens Bank, H&R Block, Supercuts, Goodwill, Solar Nails & Spa, Shoe Department Encore and Maurice's.
The Tops store in the plaza ranks first in foot traffic among the chain’s 131 stories, according to Placer.ai data.
With “high performing” anchor tenants and average lease periods exceeding 5 years, Tops Plaza “is exceptionally well-positioned,” Cushman & Wakefield’s Brian Whitmer said.
