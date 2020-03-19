Lockport Town Supervisor Mark Crocker announced on Thursday afternoon that town hall will be closing down because he cannot keep it open with the recently ordered staffing reductions from the state.
"The governor has give us the edict that we have to cut down to 25 percent," Crocker said in a Thursday phone interview with the Union-Sun & Journal.
Crocker said he's allocated the town's highway and water employees are operating normally.
He has instituted rotating shifts for the town's workforce as a means of dealing with the mandate because the town doesn't have the capability for everyone to work remotely.
"We don’t have the personnel to staff the buildings full-time during the day," Crocker said.
Crocker said a mailbox has been set up and bills will be accepted from it.
Garbage collection will continue as normal.
Crocker said the town's Zoning Board of Appeals meeting, scheduled for next week, is cancelled. A public hearing over the Cazenovia Recovery Systems zoning variance application will be postponed. The electronic drop-off at Town Hall for March 28 has also been cancelled.
