Lockport UAW members vote against tentative deal

Members of Lockport United Auto Workers union have voted against the tentative deal struck between the national UAW and General Motors.
In a Facebook post, UAW Local 868 said 81 percent of production employees and 62 percent of skilled trades employees voted against the deal. The post, made late Wednesday night, said more information would become available on Thursday.
The UAW workers nationwide have been on strike for over six weeks now.
Last week, GM and UAW reached a deal that would give workers a mix of pay raises, lump sum payments and an $11,000 signing bonus. In return, the contract allows GM to proceed with factory closures in Lordstown, Ohio; Warren, Michigan; and near Baltimore.
The deal shortens the eight years it currently takes for new hires to reach top wages and gives temporary workers a full-time job after three years of continuous work. Beginning in 2021, temporary workers will become permanent after two years of continuous work.
Workers hired after 2007 who are paid a lower wage rate will hit the top wage of $32.32 per hour in four years or less. The deal also provides a $60,000 early retirement incentive for up to 2,000 eligible workers.
