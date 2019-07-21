Celebrating its 125th, the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians celebrated an historic moment for Western New York as a Lockport resident was elected to the state board of the group.
The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Inc. of New York state recently held its biennial state convention in Albany. The convention consists of all counties and divisions within the state coming together to review the work of the order over the past two years. A new slate of officers is elected to represent the members of New York for the next two years.
For the very first time in the history of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians in Niagara County, a resident was elected to the state board. Teresa Kearns, from Division II in Lockport, has been elected Catholic Action, to chair the position for the next two years.
Kearns has served on the board as an appointee over the past four years; this is the first time she has run for state office. She was nominated by her own Division in Lockport as well as the Division in Niagara Falls. No one within the Divisions of Niagara County or Erie County has ever been elected to the state board.
The Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians is an Irish, Catholic organization whose motto is “Friendship, Unity and Christian Charity.” Its mission is to strengthen the Catholic faith, promote Irish heritage and provide charity to the needy.
