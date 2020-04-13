Lockport's Memorial Day parade has been canceled, Mayor Michelle Roman announced on Monday.
According to Roman, American Legion Post 410 was set to host this year's parade and notified her that the parade is off due to the uncertainty of the times, the lack of commitments from participants and to ensure the safety of everyone involved.
American Legion, Lockport Navy Marine Club and VFW Post 2535 co-organize the parade each year and take turns hosting it.
Roman said she is trying to determine an appropriate way to honor fallen men and women on Memorial Day, and that may be through usage of proper social distancing.
