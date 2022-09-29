The two newest recruits to the Lockport Police Department said what attracted them to their profession wasn’t so much chasing bad guys but was actually helping members of the community.
Officers Mike Buzzeo and Ian Smith both chose paths that are congruent with the job. Smith had a six-year career in the Marines before deciding to become a police officer. Buzzeo studied to be in law enforcement as early as high school through the Niagara-Orleans BOCES program.
Now in their chosen profession, Buzzeo and Smith talked about the small things that they’re able to do that make the job a worthwhile pursuit.
“A lot of it’s just what services you can provide,” Smith, who recently moved to Niagara County, said. “Sometimes there is no crime, but people just need help. … if you can get people to the resources to help them out, that’s what it’s about.”
Buzzeo hails from Niagara County and had formerly held a position within the Niagara Falls Police Department and volunteered with a fire company. He also holds a degree in computer science, which has been useful out in the field.
“We rely on technology a lot these days,” Buzzeo said. “Whether it’s running plates – or searching people’s names on the computer system – so it’s very good to know the ins-and-outs of how the computer system works.”
Both Buzzeo and Smith stress that under the badge, they are both simply human beings who are trying to help any way they can.
“I just like talking to people, bring them down to my level,” Buzzeo said. “I say, ‘My name is Mike, I’m here to talk to you about what’s going on. … Just because I wear a badge and a gun belt doesn’t make me better than you. We’re here now and we’re dealing with this.’ ”
Smith said he goes into it in much the same way.
“I ask people, ‘help me understand,’ ” he said. “ ‘I’m just trying to understand what you’re going through. Put me in your shoes.’ … I try to connect with people on a human level.”
The two say they are happy to be where they’re at. They said they enjoyed taking the reality-based training offered by the department, as well as the Emergency Vehicle Operations (EVAC), training to drive emergency vehicles for police officers that could come in handy in high-speed pursuit.
In the end, though, Smith again touched upon the desire to help people in need.
“The biggest thing that surprises me on an intra-personal level, is how much some people are going through,” he said. “They may have a smile on their face, but you get to talking to them and there’s a lot of broken hearted people out there, and that’s why we’re here.”
