The Warlocks are a staple for students interested in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) working as a team and succeeding in competition. Now in its 16th year, the Lockport robotics team is getting ready to head to Cleveland to play “Rapid React” with “DOS” the robot.
Lockport tech teacher Mike Lieber mentors the team.
“Every year it is the same in that the game is two minutes and 30 seconds long and the size of the field is exactly the same,” he explained. “You have to form a three-team alliance and play against an alliance of three teams. Everything else changes.”
This year the team has competed at the Finger Lakes Regional at Rochester Institute of Technology earlier in the month.
“We had a great showing,” Lieber said. “We ranked 18 out of 37 overall. We were not in the top eight.”
While this was sobering, the team was usually in a higher spot, Leiber said they have only improved and were looking forward to the competition in Cleveland from March 22 to 27.
“It was a great day for all. The robot performed well,” he said. “The drive team increased their skill. Scouting team led by Zac Luick did a great job.”
Luick and his team were crucial, Lieber said, because it involved knowing everything about each team's "bots" and drivers.
“We took notes on how every bot performed. If they got any penalties. What they are capable of,” Luick said.
Zachary Sanders is a senior and the elected student president of the group and plans on a career in engineering.
“This is my third year. I started as a freshman in the times of ‘not-COVID’ and went through some GoogleDocs meets last year, but just online,” Sanders said. “Nothing like this year. No building robots. It wasn’t good.”
Sanders said since Jan. 27, the kick-off, the team has been working feverishly to finish DOS.
“We had seven to eight weeks to get everything done,” he said. “From designing, prototyping it, building it. Programming it, driving it, all that.”
Other students gave their appraisal of the group.
Jordan White is a senior planning to study teaching English as a second language. She said while this is her first year in robotics, she loves it and has a flair for computer-aided design (CAD).
“Computer-Aided Design,” White said. “We design the little parts that the build team wants for their building of the robot.”
Donovan Monaco is a junior and head of the CAD team for the project. He said CAD can be easy, but notes the learning curve is a bit steep at the onset.
“Starting out, learning how to get everything right can be a challenge,” Monaco said. “But once you get the hang of it, most of it is common sense and logic.”
As for the overall experience, Sanders summed it up.
“I love it,” he said. “Of all the programs I’m involved in … this is the one most rewarding to me. I absolutely love to be on the Warlocks.”
