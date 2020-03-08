Locks district recruiting volunteers for upcoming season

The Lockport Locks Heritage District Corporations, operators of the Erie Canal Flight of Five Locks, the Locks District Museum and Locks District Tours, is hoping to recruit several volunteers for the upcoming season.
Positions include: Lock tenders, canal ambassadors, tour docents, guides and re-enactors, as well as flower tenders.
"This is our fifth season of having volunteers serve in the Lockport Locks. It's been five years since we completed Phase one of the rehabilitation of these locks, 69 and 70," said Dave Kinyon, chairman of the Locks Heritage District. "We've had over 100 volunteers each season serving. ... This year we're going to be expanding services, not only to provide our free locks demonstrations, Saturdays, but also narrated walking tours, Monday through Friday, in the Lockport Locks."
Kinyon said the opening of Lock No. 68, completed this year, will also expand the volunteer base. The volunteer season runs from June 1 to Sept. 30.
"Last September, at the end of the Erie Canal season, we completed rehabilitation of a third Lockport Lock," he said. "We're going to be expanding our lock demonstrations to include Lock No. 68."
"We also provide training to all of our volunteers," Kinyon said. "When they provide information to visitors, they're current on all the activities that are going on in the Locks, as well as knowledgable of the history of the Erie Canal and the Lockport Locks."
The new Flight of Five Lock Tenders Tour is a one-hour walk led by a tour docent through the Locks District, 11 a.m. Monday through Friday, June and September, and an additional tour at 1 p.m., July and August. Visitors will also greeted by re-enactors portraying Lock Tender Tommy O'Hara in the "Life of a Lock Tender on the Erie Canal Flight of Five Locks."
Modern day Lock tenders are also needed for the visitor season to manually operate the wooden locks.
From 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturdays, visitors will continue to be greeted by Locks District Guides in conjunction with Locks demonstration. Guides lead visitors to points of interest in the Locks District, as well as the Erie Canal Discovery Center and Locks District Museum, and provide history of the area.
Canal ambassadors staff the Locks District Booth throughout the visitor season, Saturdays, on Canal Street as part of the Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the ambassadors provide information about attractions in Lockport and sell Locks District merchandise.
Finally, the Locks District needs flower tenders to plant and care for flowers and landscape beds. Flower tenders are essential to assist with weed control, trimming and litter.
"Many Lockport area residents are aware of the tremendous history of the Erie Canal and of the Lockport Locks," Kinyon said. "So, they have a lot of pride in the historic attractions that we have in Lockport, that we have in the Erie Canal Discovery Center, as well as the Lockport Locks. They've been very supportive in providing their volunteer time to greet visitors and provide them with information."
More information can be found by contacting Dave Kinyon by calling 638-1119 or email davidkinyonlkpt@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.