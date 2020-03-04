The Lockport Locks Heritage District Corporation, which operates the Erie Canal Flight of Five Locks, the Locks District Museum and Locks District Tours, is seeking additional volunteers to serve during the upcoming visitor season, from May through October.
Volunteers are needed to serve as lock tenders, canal ambassadors, tour docents, guides and reenactors, and flower tenders.
Prospective volunteers may submit their names on the organization’s website, www.locksdistrict.com/our-volunteers , or contact David Kinyon, chairman of the heritage district, at (716) 638-1119 or davidkinyonlkpt@gmail.com .
Representatives of the heritage district will also be staffing a Volunteer Information Booth at local outlets during the month of March, to provide information regarding volunteer opportunities as well as information about upcoming events.
