"Lockport's Erie Canal Locks: From Roberts to Renewal" will be presented by David Kinyon at the Historic Palace Theatre on Monday.
Kinyon chairs the Lockport Locks Heritage District Corporation, which oversees the restored Flight of Five Locks remnants. His lecture is focused on the life of Nathan Roberts, the designer and construction overseer of the original Flight of Five Locks, as well as the history of the locks from their original construction in the 1820s through the present.
Kinyon believes that Roberts is an underrepresented figure in the history of the world-famous Erie Canal — and Lockport.
“He was a supervisor of the construction of the original Erie Canal locks, and I don’t think that anyone has presented on the life of Nathan Roberts that much," he said.
Kinyon, who has been closely involved with Flight of Five restoration for many years, is a seasoned lecturer on the topic. Last year he addressed the winter symposium of the Canal Society of New York State and did an online lecture for Explore Buffalo.
For Monday's presentation, Kinyon will be joined by John Montague, president emeritus of the Buffalo Maritime Center. Montague is expected to discuss the Buffalo Maritime Center’s progress in building a functioning replica of the “Seneca Chief,” the boat that carried New York Gov. DeWitt Clinton from Buffalo to New York City in 1825 to celebrate the opening of the Erie Canal. The Buffalo Maritime Center's goal is to complete work on the “Seneca Chief” replica by 2023 and use it to commemorate the Erie Canal’s bicentennial in 2025.
“We’re building that boat,” Montague said. “We’ve been working on it for a number of years in terms of research, and developing what we think is the closest possible authentic design, and then building it.”
"From Roberts to Renewal" is co-hosted by the Palace and the Niagara County Historical Society. The 90-minute presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Monday. Admission is free. All who attend must show proof of Covid vaccination upon entering the theater and must wear a mask at all times. All who attend will be entered in a drawing for a photograph of the Lockport Locks shot by Jeff Tracy.
