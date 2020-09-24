The first three life-size, cast bronze sculptures in the Lock Tenders Tribute Monument will be formally dedicated at 11 a.m. Saturday, as part of the city's seventh annual Locktoberfest.
The three sculptures are the first installment of a 14-figure exhibit planned for the Lock 70 stairway at the remnants of the Flight of Five series — the exact same location where a dozen lock tenders and a little girl were photographed in 1897 by F.B. Clench. The fourteenth figure in the display will be the likeness of the photographer, as conceived by artist Susan Geissler, who was commissioned by the Locks Heritage District Corporation to design and fabricate the monument.
The figures being dedicated on Saturday represent Michael Hennessey, Martin Noonan and Tom O’Hara. Descendants of the lock tenders will be in attendance at the dedication ceremony. In addition to local and state dignitaries, Douglas Decroix, publisher of Western New York Heritage Magazine, is expected to address the gathering.
The dedication will follow a 10 a.m. presentation of the Key to the Locks Award, also at the locks area. Bill and Peggy Mayberry, who tend to the grounds and plant the flower beds along Canal Street, are this year's recipients.
Locktoberfest opens at 9 a.m. with the weekly Lockport Community Market. This week, farm vendors are set up behind Lockview Plaza and nearly a dozen crafters will set up on Canal Street.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 5014 will be present, selling hand sanitizer pouches as a troop fundraiser. COVID-19 safety protocols including face masking and social distancing are in effect.
Locking demonstrations at restored locks in the Flight of Five series will be ongoing from noon until 2 p.m.
See the full festival schedule at www.locktoberfest.org.
