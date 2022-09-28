Locktoberfest is back for its ninth year on Saturday with food and fun for the entire family along Canal Street.
The festival, running from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will host more than 10 farms, whose wares collectively include a wide variety of vegetables; chicken and duck eggs; berries, honey, beeswax and goat milk soap; beef, mushrooms, pasture raised chicken and BBQ sauces.
There will also be “ready-to-eat” dumplings, smoothies, empanadas, ribs; foods from different cultures like traditional German fare and Caribbean cuisine; plus hot dogs, hamburgers, cold drinks, coffee and tea.
Other food producers will be on site with relishes, distilled drinks; pickled veggies and fruit butters; plus waffles and cookies; spices, honey, beer, wine, oil, vinegar and CBD products.
Craft enthusiasts will also get a look at pet toys and accessories, candles, skin care products, photograph services; soap, salt and scrubs; tumbles, jewelry; knitted hats, scarves, coffee sleeves and pop culture inspired gear; cacti, pumpkins; and a “zombie paint-balling gallery” where, for a price, kids and adults can show their skills against a zombie invasion.
As for the family fun zone, activities like painting pumpkins, a soft play ball pit, the Ms. Robin’s Craft Table – sponsored by Mrowka Farmily Farms – and interactive activities from the P3 Center will be on-site all day. Kids and their adults will also get answers to health questions from Catholic Health and the Eastern Niagara Hospital will be there with a pool full of ducks for children can catch.
Jim Boles and Jean Linn from the Town of Lockport Historical Society said their organization has teamed up with the Niagara History Center to display artifacts from the Civil War and answer history questions at the event.
“I’ve set up at the Community Market a few times,” Boles said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”
Boles estimated about 20 items from a “Civil War kit” will be displayed, including hats, historic maps, sewing kits and knapsacks that soldiers at the time would’ve worn.
“It’s a collaboration between the Niagara County Historical Society, also known as the Niagara History Center, and the Town of Lockport History Society,” Linn said.
Live music will be ongoing at the event.
There will also be no parking in the Canal Street parking lot. Festival goers are encouraged to park on Main Street, at City Hall and Lockview Plaza. Area businesses will also be open that day and organizers encourage visitor and natives alike to check out the downtown while they’re in the area.
“There are a million things to do,” Grace Platt, Lockport Main Street organizer said, noting that the event is growing each year, and as it grows, it will incorporate more of what the area has to offer.
Platt also said that Windsor Village will be holding a “Mule Pack Sale” on its property in the West End.
“Next year I’m trying to build on that to promote more businesses in the area,” Platt said.
Platt said interested browsers will find something throughout the day, but that the Lockport Tenders will be giving their last demonstration for the season at 11 a.m.
“If you’re interested in that, get here at 11,” she said.
