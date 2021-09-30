The eighth annual Locktoberfest, billed as a celebration of community, local agriculture and the Erie Canal, and centered at Lockport Community Farmers Market's open-air market at 57 Canal St., will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The market will be open throughout and these special events are on the festival schedule:
— Dedication of the Harrison plaque at 57 Canal, the original site of Harrison Radiator, at 10 a.m. The dedication is hosted by the Lockport Locks Heritage District.
— Tour of the Locks. Sixty-minute, docent-led walking tours will cover the Flight of Five canal locks, the Lock Tenders Tribute Monument and the Locks District Museum. These fee-free tours will begin at Erie Canal Discovery Center, 24 Church St., at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.
— Locking demonstrations, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Flight of Five locks. Volunteer lock tenders from Hunt Real Estate will manually lock through the Erie Traveler between restored locks in the historic series.
Throughout the festival, Erie Canal Discovery Center will be open and live music will be played on a stage nearby. Also all day, the "Duck Pound" will be open for children. The Duck Pound is staffed by volunteers from Eastern Niagara Hospital.
