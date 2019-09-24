New food and drink, live music and the first demonstration of a newly restored section of the Flight of Five canal locks will be part of the festivities of the 6th annual Locktoberfest, set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The festival on Canal Street will feature 40 market vendors offering local food, beer and wine, fine arts, crafts, and home decor.
Dedication of Lock 68, which was completed earlier this month and gives the city three restored Flight of Five locks, will take place at 10 a.m.
Live music will be offered throughout the day, by David Stockton and Pocket Change, the Celtic Spirit Pipe Band, Old Grey Whistle Test and Tom Keefer and Celtic Cross.
For a full list of vendors and activities, visit Locktoberfest.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.