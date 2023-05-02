John Lombardi III has declared his Republican candidacy for the City of Lockport mayor’s post.
A former alderman and past Common Council president, Lombardi said he learned a lot while doing those jobs, and while he does not want to run a negative campaign, he’s equal to the task and could put in the hours that are needed to run the city.
“Being mayor is too important to be somebody’s side gig,” Lombardi declared in a written statement earlier this month.
In a follow-up interview with the Union-Sun & Journal this week, he said he has “a lot of respect” for Mayor Michelle Roman, who’s a full-time teacher in the Holley school district.
“But I’m running on my own merit of what I can do and what I want to do,” Lombardi said. “We have different management skills. With 12 years, I’ve seen and done and approached things differently.”
Lombardi said he was recruited by the city Republican Committee.
“I told them, ‘If we can be on the same page and I get the help I need, I have no problem’,” he said. “And they came through for me.”
Lombardi said his campaign will be focused on infrastructure, essential services and public safety. Without the city employees, no mayor can function, he added, so he would communicate with every one of them.
“I’ll ask them, ‘do you like your job? What could be better? Any suggestions?’,” he explained. “We used to have a suggestion box, but that was abused.”
Regarding Lockport Fire Department’s newly reinstated ambulance transport service, Lombardi said he has “100 percent” confidence in it. When his best friend had a stroke, paramedics from LFD saved his life, he noted.
However, Lombardi said, he also supports Republican 4th Ward Alderman Kathryn Fogle’s effort to establish whether the Common Council’s December 2022 vote to reinstate LFD ambulance was legal.
“I’m not a lawyer, so I don’t know if it was or not,” he said.
Regarding crime in the city, Lombardi said Lockport Police Department needs additional officers. The “institutional knowledge” of experienced officers should be passed on before those officers leave the force, he added.
“The police department is fully extended and needs help. They need more manpower,” Lombardi said.
The Republican candidate for mayor, who also bid for the Conservative ballot line, said he thinks the City of Lockport should employ a grant writer. Historic preservation is one area where federal funding could be a shot in the arm for the Lock City, he suggested.
Getting his ideas across to voters is a challenge, Lombardi acknowledged, admitting he has never “done” social media before and his Facebook page, John Lombardi for Mayor, is run by his daughter.
