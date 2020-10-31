LOCKPORT — Fooling a pair of judges on a Las Vegas stage with a magic trick before a national TV audience is quite an accomplishment in itself.
Mesmerizing the legendary Penn & Teller in their own home? Well, that's about as good as it gets for budding wizards like Garrett Thomas, whose greatest transformation perhaps, is his own self identity.
The Western New York professional magician and popular, part-time host at Danny Sheehan's Restaurant has transfigured from a struggling, dyslexic Depew High School sophomore a quarter century ago into a genuine YouTube sensation and rising star this month, when he stumped the world-famous magic act on their hit CW Network program, “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”
In a recent seventh-season episode, entitled, “Lord of the Ring,” Thomas astonished and bewildered two of the foremost figures in American magic and around the world. Not only has the episode been viewed close to 400,000 times on YouTube, the post has garnered more than 7,200 “likes” from around the world.
“It was a privilege to be on the show. It's an invitation-only competition. You're invited because you're known for your skills,” said Thomas, a 1994 graduate of DHS now living in downtown Buffalo.
“They'd been asking me for years, but then I'd say, ‘I want to do something with a Rubik's Cube and they'd reply, ‘We had a guy with a Rubik's Cube already. Can you do something with a balloon?’
“It's because the producers need to make a good show on top of it all and I understand that,” Thomas said. “So, it went on for years like that, ‘We're looking for something with a paper bag.’ One day they said, ‘We're looking for something with a ring,’ and I said, ‘I sent you something on that five years ago.’ Then, after looking at it again, they said, ‘Yeah, we want you,’ so I flew out to Las Vegas for one week of filming.”
Taking the Penn & Teller Theater stage before a large studio audience with the famous two judges seated front and center, Thomas talked about his life briefly and how dyslexia led him to magic.
“My dad liked magic and became friends with a magician who showed him a trick to show me when I was five or six,” Thomas said.
“It made a big impression on me and when I was 12, I started doing tricks myself. I started doing shows when I was 16 and I was no good until I was 18.”
Thomas said he was extremely nervous prior to the start of the taping, but kept his composure.
“Those who know me know that it was one of my worst performances ever, but I've been doing magic professionally and that particular trick for so long — it's like when Michael Jordan has a bad day and the ball hits the rim before it goes in instead of straight through. It's still going in,” Thomas said.
In a crowd-pleasing performance that left Penn & Teller stumped as to how he did it, Thomas took a solid metal ring and somehow managed to get the ring to go from finger to finger without leaving the tips.
Penn Jillette said the only thing he and Raymond Teller could come up with as a possible means of illusion was to use a doctored ring.
Thomas' response was to drop the ring so that the sound of the solid metal object could be heard by the audience. Penn asked for Thomas' word that the ring was not a fake, and Thomas swore to it.
Penn then announced dramatically that the Western New York magician had legitimately fooled him and Teller.
“Whenever someone questions the ring, I always drop it on the table in front of the so they can hear it ring and hear that it's solid,” Thomas said.
“Some people think it opens up somehow. They think I'm lying about it. I would offer a cash prize to anyone who could show me how this ring opens,” he said.
Thomas has been performing the ring illusion for two decades and today has made it uniquely his own.
“I have a lot of things that are signature pieces and pulling rings through the whole hand is my concept. There've been magicians who've pulled rings through one finger, but I wanted to move the ring right across the whole hand.”
As someone who “fooled” Penn & Teller, Thomas was offered a significant cash prize for his performance or another opportunity to appear as a spotlight act on the program. He took the latter and avidly looks forward to his return on the program.
“My sole purpose for competing was just to meet and hang out with Penn & Teller and be on their radar,” Thomas said.
“No other magician has had success in every style. Houdini strived to be the king of cards and coins and nobody ever heard of him. He does escapism and now he gets recognized. Copperfield is grand illusions. Penn & Teller have done it all, from conversational magic to street magic, touring shows, the college circuit, comedy clubs, gameshows, books, you name it.”
Before his next national appearance, Thomas said he'll continue performing both in person and on-line.
Those living in the Lockport area can catch Thomas live at Sheehan's performing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays. You can also find him on Facebook and Instagram.
