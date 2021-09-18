Mary Brennan-Taylor has been a subscriber to the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal for 33 years, but her reflections on this relationship between the paper and herself goes back much much further.
Taylor’s great-grandfather and great-grandmother immigrated into this country over 120 years ago with two children and nothing else to meet with an older brother who owned a farm. With one working at Lockport Block and Tackle and the other as a laundress where Wyndam Lawns is today, money was tight, but there was always money for the daily newspaper. The tradition has continued throughout the generations of Taylor’s family.
She told one story about the paper and how it’s affected her.
“I think I was fascinated by individuals who were leading the nation, and even to the point of being a child, 12 or 13, during Vietnam,” Taylor said. “I had cousins in Vietnam and my grandmother, who saved all these newspapers, would write to my cousins who were serving.”
“I bought a POW bracelet, it was like medal bracelet that had the name and date of the prisoner’s capture. … (I was) peeked by interest by reading in the newspaper about what was happening.”
Inside the bracelet was a P.O. Box address to write to the families. Taylor wrote and they wrote back.
“Several years later, when I was an adult (because) I had kept the letters from them, I wrote a letter to them, and he responded with the name of a book he’d written!" she said. "We had lunch with him in Virginia Beach.”
Taylor said that was one relationship that stemmed directly from reading the paper.
Sue Struckmann is a widow of former Pastor Otto Struckmann of Trinity Lutheran Church. She said when she and her husband came to Lockport, he was absolute in his conviction to support the local community, and reading the US&J was the way to do it. Their four children also read their local papers based on their father’s traditions, and Struckmann still subscribes to remain informed of what is happening locally, as well as knowing what businesses to support that advertise therein.
“I have seven grandchildren. I have four children. They’re all married and have kids. When they first get married I gift them for their first year (subscription) to their local paper,” Struckmann said. “They appreciate that. My kids are avid newspaper readers.”
Donna Santarsiero’s family also subscribed to the paper when she was a child, and she even contributed to the student page that once ran by submitting poetry for the “ears” of the paper.
More recently, she trained herself to read again by pouring over the articles each morning after a stroke ripped away her ability to identify words, even ones she had written herself.
“My first sign of what I had to deal with was that I couldn’t read,” Santarsiero said. “I was reading something, might’ve been the paper … and I thought, ‘I don’t know what it says!’ I could see the words, they looked familiar, but I couldn’t understand what they said!”
Santarsiero also had some copies of articles from the “society page” where weddings and engagements were being announced, as well as who was entertaining family from out of town. She said they were, “fascinating.”
Elaine Rhodes gets the paper whether she’s in town or in Florida. She said sometimes it takes the post office a few days to deliver to the southern locale and the papers will come all at once and then not at all, but she likes to keep up on things as “a Lockport girl.”
“I go through the paper every day and see who’s passed away,” Rhodes said. “Because I’m a Lockport girl, you know?”
Rhodes said there’s something about getting the print version of the paper that she values and she does not go online. She said that as an established family, a newspaper subscription was something that was done.
All these people, and more have decided to get at least part of their news, sports, obituaries and crosswords from the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal. It’s not the only paper they receive. Santarsiero gets the Buffalo News, as does Taylor and Struckmann. Rhodes said she sometimes picks up a copy of the Buffalo paper on Sunday. Taylor talked about the National Geographic and National Geographic for Kids magazines she and her grandmother read and talked about in childhood.
They also watch the news on television, Struckmann mentioned that MSNBC has some good programming, and the Santarsiero’s watch all three of the local channels to keep up on news as well.
Another long time subscriber Maureen Wendt has been reading for over 40-years and is a multi-generational subscriber. She mentioned an article written by contributor Bob Confer, “On the Value of Newspapers.”
“He talked about often speaking to groups,” Wendt said. “Whether it is speaking to Leadership Niagara groups (or) he has people touring his plant and he can talk about a lot of different topics, but he always tells them you should read at least one newspaper a day. It informs, from his vantage point as a business owner. If there’s a crisis in China, what happens around the world affects business decisions locally. I think that’s a good perspective of things.”
To sum it up, Wendt said there’s something about sitting at the kitchen island with coffee and morning newspaper.
“See what’s happening in my community, catch up on our news,” she said. “I just go front page to the back.”
Behind the headlines
In conjunction with its 200th anniversary, the Union-Sun & Journal is undertaking a weekly series that explores the various roles this newspaper plays in the community and in readers' homes and lives. Look for a new article or essay in this spot every Saturday.
