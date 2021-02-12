Lockport resident Jim McGrath has been watching the news and taking note of the turmoil in the nation. He says the United States needs a definite type of leadership now and he knows exactly who to turn to.
Overwhelmingly, McGrath believes, we need President Lincoln.
Abraham Lincoln’s birthday is today, February 12. McGrath is an avid collector of memorabilia related to Lincoln’s actions during the Civil War. He has books, paintings and quotes that, this time of the year, he usually displays exhibit-style at Northwest Bank. This February, alas, because of the pandemic, it didn't happen.
Which is ironic, McGrath says, because remembering the past and imagining what leaders then would do now is more important than ever.
Reciting famous Lincoln-penned passages, he observed: “This is what we’re dealing with now: ‘A house divided against itself cannot stand. I believe this government cannot stand and cannot endure permanently half-slave and half-free.’ Right now, if you place the words, ‘We cannot endure permanently half-Trump and half-Democrat,’ you see where we are? Right now, our country is almost as divided as it was during the Civil War, which is scary, because you saw what happened in the Capitol riots.”
Pointing to other pieces of memorabilia in his collection, McGrath talked more about Lincoln and his vision for our country: one without slavery.
“Lincoln’s way ahead of his time,” McGrath said, pointing to a portrait of the 16th President and his Cabinet. “He said, ‘We have to abolish slavery and we have to do it now!’ You got to remember, the Emancipation Proclamation only had teeth until the end of the war, then it's done.”
“The only way you’re going to abolish slavery is through a constitutional amendment. The irony of it is he lays the groundwork, gets the 13th Amendment on its path to being passed, but what happens in April of 1865? He runs into John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theater and he becomes the first American president to be assassinated.”
These are all American events, and they should be shown and taught today without flinching, McGrath said.
“This is where diversity starts. The problem is it’s not being taught in the schools in the way it should. You should spend a month on this period in the schools," he said. "What’s happened here defines us as a nation, and it’s not pleasant … We have some ugly spots in our history, but we have to deal with it.”
McGrath spent some time talking about the generals on both sides of the Civil War and the remarkable civility that Lincoln showed even to Robert E. Lee, who surely cost the Union hundreds of soldiers on the battlefield.
“In his second inaugural address where (Lincoln) says, ‘With malice for none, and charity to all,’ this is a powerful (thought). It’s what we need today," McGrath said. "He just got elected to a second term and the war is ending and he wants to have a conciliatory tone with the South, and when he gets word that Robert E. Lee surrendered to (General Ulysses) Grant, his first words to Grant were, ‘Let him up easy.’ The radical Republicans in the Congress would’ve said, ‘Vilify them and fry them, they’re traitors, they’re all going to die!’ Lincoln goes, ‘No, no, no. They’re our fellow countrymen and we are going to show compassion and humility.’”
While it's hard to say what would have happened had Lincoln lived to serve his second term as President, McGrath noted that shortly after Lincoln's death, Blacks were being lynched in the South and the Union army was sent back to quell the disobedience.
“This is a period in our history that is really tough, the Reconstruction period after the Civil War, and it carried over into the early 1900s with the Jim Crow Laws," he said. “We can only think, if Lincoln made two terms, if things would’ve been better (then) we wouldn’t have all this hate that we do today.”
