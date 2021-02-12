Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing for the afternoon. High 19F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 16F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.