Question: What’s the best medicine for an avid Buffalo Bills fan who has been in the hospital for weeks?
Answer: Getting discharged in time to root for his favorite team at home.
A Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center patient achieved that goal Saturday as nurses and other staff members gathered at the hospital’s main entrance to cheer on COVID-19 patient Richard Portale, who was headed home after a 60-day stay.
“We had a target to get him home for the playoffs,” said Memorial chief hospitalist Zubair Shaikh, M.D. “The first home playoff game he was not ready but he worked for it.
“Our mantra was home for the playoffs,” Dr. Shaikh added. “Now he can watch the AFC championship game at home.”
