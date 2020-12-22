Longtime editor Mark Scheer leaving

Mark Scheer, the regional news director for the Niagara Gazette and the Union-Sun & Journal, is stepping down from his post at the end of next week.
Scheer has taken a position with the nonprofit news organization Investigative Post in Buffalo. He'll be joining former Niagara Gazette reporter Phil Gambini, who took a job with Investigative Post at the end of 2019.
Scheer, who was first hired as a reporter in 1999, has been working as an editor since 2012. In 2018, he was promoted to regional news director to oversee news coverage at both daily papers.
"Mark has done a tremendous job working with our reporters, particularly our younger staffers, helping them to develop into well-rounded journalists," Managing Editor Matt Winterhalter said. "Many of the impactful stories you've read in the Gazette and the Union-Sun & Journal over the past few years are a direct result of his hard work and guidance."
In addition, Scheer has been a strong voice on both papers' editorial boards and led several reader outreach efforts.
Since the pandemic began, Scheer has made use of his connections in the community to highlight COVID-19's impacts on the community.
"Mark's many contributions to the two papers will definitely be missed, by readers and staffers alike," Winterhalter said, adding, "We're sure Mark will be a force to be reckoned with at Investigative Post."
A replacement editor is currently being sought.
