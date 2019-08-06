Longtime Ridge Road Animal Hospital veterinarian remembered

Dr. Kenneth I. Gumaer, a longtime veterinarian at Ridge Road Animal Hospital in Middleport, is being remembered for his many contributions to the community.
Gumaer died Friday in the care of Hospice after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
After graduating from Cornell University in 1976, Gumaer joined Ridge Road Animal Hospital where he later became a partner. He served the practice’s clientele for more than 40 years.
Gumaer was also the leader of the 4H Beef Program through the Niagara County Cornell Cooperative Extension for many years. According to his family, he was a role model and inspired many students to pursue careers in the agricultural field. He took great pride and was devoted to being a mentor to the youth in the 4H program and it brought him great satisfaction to witness their accomplishments. He has a real passion for passing on his knowledge of beef cattle husbandry.
With his wife, Mary, Gumaer operated Ladybug Farm in Middleport where they raised a large herd of Simmental cattle. Through many years of studying the genetics of the cattle, they were able to produce the top gaining and indexing Bull over all other breeds at the 2018 Pennsylvania Bull Test.
He was involved in many organizations including the American Veterinary Medical Association, American Bovine Practitioners Association, American Simmental Association, NY State Beef Producers, National Cattlemen's Beef Association, Pennsylvania Simmental Association, New York Simmental Association and WNY Veterinary Medical Association.
Gumaer was born in Massachusetts on Oct. 12, 1946 to Dr. Kenneth I. Gumaer and Catherine Stahl. In 1964, he graduated from Rhinebeck High School before continuing his education at Cornell University. After completing his undergraduate degree in 1968, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he completed basic training and Ranger School at Fort Benning. In 1969, he went on to serve his country in Vietnam as a lieutenant of the scout dog patrol unit.
Memorials may be made to Cornell Cooperative Extension 4H, Beef & Dairy Program, 4487 Lake Ave. Lockport, NY 14094 or The Warrior House of WNY, 10314 Johnson Rd. Middleport, NY 14105 or the charity of your choice.
To share a special memory of Dr. Gumaer, please visit www.mitchellfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.