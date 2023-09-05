MEDINA – Cleaning out the classroom has brought back decades worth of memories.
As the Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering program at Orleans/Niagara BOCES receives a complete classroom makeover, it gave teacher William Rakonczay the opportunity to look back into the past and toward the future.
“This is definitely the biggest thing that’s been going on in my room,” Rakonczay said. “So by emptying out 30 years of my life in the last year when school stopped, it brought back a lot of memories.”
His program recently scored a $250,000 grant from the Gene Haas Foundation to remodel the classroom and provide state-of-the-art machines and technology for students. He also recently scored the Haas Educator of the Year Award
As he was cleaning out the classroom, he stumbled across many different things he’s acquired from his 30 years of teaching the program in addition to the previous 22 years when his father taught the program before him.
As he was disconnecting machines and looking at projects from former students, Rakonczay rediscovered a lesson plan from his father, also William, that contained some encouraging notes for his son when he started teaching the program three decades ago.
“It was like my dad talking to me 15 years after he passed away,” he said.
A graduate of the program himself, Rakonczay has been involved in the world of manufacturing from an early age.
“I was 10 years old, walking around in this school with my dad,” Rakonzcay recalled. ”The school has been a huge part of my life.”
Even after he graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology and had some experience working in the field, he was still surprised when he got the phone call from BOCES when they offered him the job his father held for over two decades.
“They literally just cold called me out of the blue,” Rakonczay remembered. “I came in for the interview and never left.”
Over the years, he has taught more than 1,000 students and has led them through even more projects. Among them include a collaboration with the NASA Hunch program, where the class would manufacture flight hardware that goes into space.
Last school year, they were one of the first school programs to manufacture parts for the International Space Station. This year, Rakonczay said the class is planning to do the work once again, manufacturing parts for a satellite launcher.
He noted that while no two school years have been the same and each has provided its own unique challenges, the most rewarding aspects of the job have remained the same.
“The most rewarding thing is to see kids take what they learned in the classroom, do their thing with it and then become successful with it,” he said.
Rakonczay will often highlight both the work of current and former students on social media on what he calls the “Road to success tour.”
“Lots of times kids will not go home and share what they’ve done during school… So this gives them that opportunity.” he said.
“Bill has taken the ball and run with it,” BOCES public relations specialist Lisa Bielmeir added. “He’s actually inspired a lot of our other teachers to get on board with doing social media. It’s a great way to reach out to potential students, their parents and letting them know what’s going on in the community.”
One highlighted former student, Dale Pearce, is currently a coach and assistant athletic director with Monroe Community College has worked in both the manufacturing and education fields since he graduated from the program in 2002. He also created the Finger Lakes Youth Apprenticeship Program in 2019 to help connect manufacturing students with future employers.
He attributes his work of connecting the next generation of manufacturers directly to what he learned from having Rakonczay as a teacher.
“He’s extremely passionate about the career field of advanced manufacturing,” Pearce said. “Being removed from program and looking from afar, I realized he’s one of the best educators I’ve met in my life.”
Jacob Lundy, a 2022 graduate of the program and current employee at Pivot Precision in Lockport said it was Rakonczay’s passion for teaching and the career field that got that brought him into his class.
“From the moment you walk into the classroom, he welcomes you in,” Lundy said.
Lundy specifically highlighted the connections Rakonczay has with local manufacturing companies and the belief he has in his students as the major factors as to why he and so many of his peers have been successful in their field after graduation.
“(The program) got me in the door and he gave me the opportunity to get this job,” he said.
Rakonczay is greatly anticipating welcoming in the next batch of AME students when school starts on Wednesday. This year’s unique challenge, he said, will be adjusting his classes until the lab renovations are complete in October.
When the lab is complete, he stresses it further help him teach his students and help set them up further for success even after they graduate from his program.
“That lab will be able to benefit our community because the kids are going to be coming out with that training from a sponsored Gene Haas lab. That has weight in and of itself that they can put on a resume,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.