The third annual Love Rising community day of reflection and conversation will be happening in Newfane on Friday. The event which is happening throughout the day, is focused on meditation and reflection. The theme that is looking to be explored is How to make a difference in the community.
“We’re looking to ask what is love? What does it mean to you? What does our community mean? And how can we make a difference?” said event organizer Pamela Liebring.
Love Rising began two years ago but was only able to be held virtually due to the Covid pandemic.
“People signed up to be part of the event virtually, and just took a quiet hour during the day to do some reflection, prayer, or meditation on how we can help to make our world better.” said Liebring.
The event took place in-person last year and this year organizers have increased what will be going on throughout the event.
A point that’s emphasized about it is that participants should set aside some time during the day to reflect on how they can make their community better. While the event has had aspects of prayer involved in it, Liebring said that it is an event for anyone regardless of faith. While it is being held at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Liebring pointed out that they were initially trying to get the Newfane Community Center for this event but were unable to do so.
“We wanted to take it out of the church and bring it more into a public setting,” she said. “Unfortunately the timing didn’t work out.”
There will also be a portion catered to children in the 2 to 10 age range, which will be happening during the evening while adults have a discussion in the community room at st. Andrews Episcopal Church. Early Childhood Specialist Cassy Clarcq, who will be overseeing this, has stories, crafts, games, and science experiments planned which will adhere to the themes being discussed at the event.
“Anyone is welcome,” said Clarqe. “It’s a family event, so I’d like to get parents included in the discussion and activities we’re doing as well.”
Liebring feels happy that Love Rising has managed to grow in the way that it has over the last few years, and is already looking forward to planning next year’s event in October.
“It’s just fully grown.” Liebring said. “We’re just saying that we’ll take baby steps every year, and hopefully more people will want to get involved.”
The event will start at 6 a.m. with a sunrise prayer service at Krull Park in Olcott. At 5 p.m. there will be a virtual service via Zoom with St. Philip’s Church in Buffalo, which will be followed at 7:30 p.m. by an in-person coffee hour in the community room at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. The children’s activities will be happening at that time as well. It will conclude at sundown at the prayer garden at St. Andrew’s.
