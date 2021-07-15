Love Rising again for a peaceful community

The second annual “Love Rising: Community Day of Prayer and Meditation” began today at sunrise and will continue until 9 p.m. after sunset. The day was organized by Pam Leibring last year, in the midst of a pandemic, and because of the “momentum” felt by herself and other organizers along with faith leaders, the date was highlighted again for July 15.
“We live in a beautiful community and we want to keep our hearts and minds open to making this place a home where everyone belongs,” Leibring wrote in a press release, noting that the past year has been fraught with challenges.
Participants are asked to take an hour out of their day and pray, meditate or “engage in thoughtful consideration of their role as a good neighbor.”
As a part of Love Rising, this year an in-person prayers service will be held as the sun sets at 8:30 p.m. at Newfane United Methodist Church. Pastor Marilyn Kasperek will be joined by the Rev. Randi Hicks Rowe of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Pastor Shelley Andrews of Exley United Methodist Church in Wilson and Lay Minister Brian Scott of Olcott United Methodist Church.
Leibring said that Love Rising was originally an idea of a “core group of organizers” all of whom are mothers in the Newfane-Olcott-Wilson area. She said that they wanted to show their children an example of what the world could be.
“And we can certainly learn from them,” Leibring said. “We’ve all seen the power of young people organizing behind causes they believe in.”
While Leibring is religious, saying that she believes in the power of prayer, she also stresses that Love Rising should be experienced in a meaningful way for each participant, whatever faith or no faith.
“Maybe you want to pray, maybe you want to talk, maybe you want to read some of the information you’ll find through links on our website,” she said. “It’s hard to find time in our busy lives for counting our blessings and thinking beyond our immediate plans and needs. Setting aside an hour on this one day helps many of us focus our energy on building a better, peaceful community.”
More information can be found at http://www.love-rising.com/.
