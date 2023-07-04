NEWFANE — What started out as a one-day community event of reflection is continuing to grow in its fourth year.
Love Rising is now preparing to host a week’s worth of events with the goal of bringing together community members in both Niagara and Erie counties.
“Our mission is to intentionally creating caring communities,” organizer Pamela Leibring said.
Since its inception in 2020, Love Rising has hosted gatherings every July 15 where people in the community can come together to reflect, meditate and pray.
Loving Rising has grown steadily since Leibring first introduced the idea of a prayer vigil to her fellow members of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Burt.
The first vigil was a virtual prayer and meditation service in response to a series of troubling events including the COVID-19 pandemic and social unrest.
“What started as a ‘feel good’ idea in July of 2020 is on its way to becoming a movement,” Leibring said.
In 2021 and 2022, Love Rising arranged in-person gatherings around several different events held by St. Andrew's church.
This year, five events are scheduled throughout the week of July 10.
First up, at 7 p.m. next Monday at Olcott Beach Carousel Park, an admission-free kids event will focus on the theme "gratitude." Crafts, games, stories and kiddie rides are suited to children in pre-K through second grade.
On July 12, a community conversation will be facilitated at Schulze Winery in Burt. On July 13, a yoga session will take place in the peace garden at St. Andrew's church.
Leibring described the community conversation as the week’s central event and said its emphasis is on people getting to know their neighbors.
“To be a part of creating caring communities, we need to have open, respectful dialogue. We need to challenge ourselves to listen closely and thoughtfully to one another,” she said.
On July 15, a 6 a.m. prayer service at Krull Park in Olcott will be followed up with the "Sunset, Set to Music" event at St. Andrew's peace garden at 7:30 p.m.
The Love Rising team from St. Andrew's is collaborating with St. Paul’s Episcopal in Lewiston and St. Philip’s Episcopal in Buffalo, where a community event and neighborhood cleanup are slated for July 16 and July 22 respectively.
“Our St. Philip’s team is just taking the spirit of Love Rising and running with it, making it their own,” Leibring said.
Moving forward, Love Rising organizers hope to continue to get more groups involved in events and possibly have them at different times throughout the year.
Leibring hopes that simply having events that encourage communication and collaboration can have a profound impact on the community.
“It can have a ripple effect,” Leibring said.
For more information, visit the website Love-Rising.com.
