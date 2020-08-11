Loving the Lock City

The downtown Lockport business community is getting a big hug and kiss, courtesy of the city, Granchelli Development, Ulrich Sign Company and the Verizon Media Community Benefit Fund.
A large, red, white and blue sign, with a theme of hugs and kisses for Lockport, has been installed at 58 Main St., just west of City Centre. The sign, arranged by the Lockport Public Arts Council, will be formally unveiled at a 5:30 p.m. Monday ceremony.
The 33-foot-long, 5-foot-tall sign on a base consists of a red heart and blue-and-white letters that spell out LOCKPORT. The sign is cemented into the ground.
According to LPAC’s Ellen Martin, Granchelli Development agreed to host the public art installation.
— By John D'Onofrio
