LPD chief search down to the wire

In less than one month, the City of Lockport will lose Interim Police Chief Steven Preisch, yet the police board of commissioners has not scheduled interviews with candidates to replace him.
The police board had scheduled interviews with chief candidates Tuesday and Wednesday, but had to cancel them at last minute after one board member faced a medical emergency over the weekend.
Fifth Ward Alderman Rick Abbott said the board will meet Sept. 9 and may select new interview dates then. The city charter stipulates that three commissioners must be present for the board to take action. Abbott said that given the time pressure, the city may not be able to wait until all five commissioners can be available.
“We need to move ahead with the process," Abbott said.
Preisch said he will have to exit the post after Sept. 30 because a waiver that allows him to collect pension benefits while on the city's payroll will expire that day. State civil service law bars retirees from collecting a pension if they earn more than $30,000 annually.
City Civil Service Secretary Mary Pat Holtz said the state has indicated it will not approve a second waiver, after granting a first last October that allowed Preisch to stay on as interim chief for 16 months while the city searched for a more long-term replacement.
Preisch, a retired Niagara County Sheriff's Office chief deputy, said he recently notified the city that he plans to put in his two-week notice Sept. 17.
In July, the city received the results of a promotional exam civil service exam. Det. Capt. Anthony Palumbo, Det. Lt. Todd Chenez and Lt. Toby Trowbridge were the top three scorers — though Trowbridge later removed himself from consideration, opening a slot for Patrol Capt. Douglas Haak Jr. State law requires the city to hire one of the top-three highest scoring exam takers.
Last month, police commissioners and Mayor Michelle Roman discussed trying to retain Preisch until sometime next spring or summer. Roman said she would like Preisch to see out several ongoing matters, including an accreditation process, a New York State Attorney General's investigation into the June 17 death of Troy Hodge in an encounter with police and negotiations to consolidate Lockport Police Department's dispatch center with the county.
But Preisch said he feels it's time for a new chief to take over. He also pointed out the accreditation process and attorney general investigation are likely to continue well into 2020.
“Until those (test) results came out, there was a reason for me to be here," Preisch said. "Now that the results are out and they have a valid list, there’s no reason for me to be here.”
Abbott said he worried that "outside circumstances," such as another candidate dropping out, could delay the hiring process further.
“We need to hire somebody before Oct. 1," Abbott said.
In the absence of a police chief, LPD leadership falls to the highest-ranking officers, now Haak and Palumbo.
