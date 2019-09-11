LPD chief seeking funds for new police body cameras

Lockport Police Interim Chief Steven Preisch is asking for $60,000 in the department's 2020 budget to buy 50 new body cameras — enough to equip every officer with one, along with some spares.
Preisch said his budget request, if approved, would enter the city into a lease agreement with Axon, a law enforcement technology company formerly known as Taser, which produces the body cameras used by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. Under that agreement, the city would pay $24,000 annually and receive continual replacements of malfunctioning or outdated body cameras, as well as encrypted, off-site storage of all body-camera footage, Preisch said.
According to Axon, the cameras can be configured to automatically begin recording upon an officers activating their lights, opening their car door or drawing their firearm or Taser. The company also states the cameras have over 12 hours of battery life, 70 hours of footage storage capacity and can be configured to record up to two minutes of "pre-event buffer."
“I asked for all the bells and whistles, the things to take out human error," Preisch said.
Those cameras would be a far cry from LPD's current cameras, which were purchased three years ago and have much lower battery life. LPD also has limited body-camera footage storage capacity.
LPD's use of body cameras came under fire earlier this year, after the death of Troy Hodge, 39, of Lockport, in an encounter with city police June 17 on Park Avenue. Hodge's death remains under investigation by the New York State Attorney General's office. An executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo directs the attorney general to investigate police-involved civilians deaths if it's unclear whether the deceased was armed, as apparently was the case with Hodge.
Two LPD officers who responded to reports of Hodge's erratic behavior were not wearing body cameras. The other two were wearing cameras, but Preisch said one was turned off and the other fell off during the altercation with Hodge.
Dozens of demonstrators gathered in city hall June 19 to demand answers on Hodge's death. Many were clearly incensed to learn that LPD apparently collected little-to-no valuable body camera footage of the incident.
"All of this could have been prevented, or at least recorded properly, so there wouldn’t be any question about Troy Hodge’s death," Kimberly Jenkins, who joined the June 19 demonstrations, said in an interview Wednesday.
Several sheriff's deputies reportedly did capture portions of the incident on their body cameras. However, the attorney general's office is withholding all evidence in the case until it completes its investigation and report, which is expected to last at least several more months.
Preisch, who completes his temporary term as chief Sept. 30, said he hopes LPD can upgrade its body camera technology to improve public trust in the force.
"They want to see more transparency in the police department," Preisch said Tuesday. "I think one of the biggest criticisms we faced in the Troy Hodge case was the lack of body camera footage."
But Jenkins said LPD also must change its body camera policy to ensure all police encounters are recorded. The policy requires officers to record traffic stops "whenever it is possible to do so," while all other encounters can be recorded "at the officer's judgment and discretion."
"Body cameras are a definite need, and I think … if the body cameras are turned off, there should be consequences to the officers," Jenkins said.
Mayor Michelle Roman agreed the city must buy new body cameras and update its policy on their use. Though the mayor recommends a proposed budget, it's the council that ultimately passes the spending plan.
"We have to update the policy and the equipment," she said.
Elsewhere in his budget worksheet report, Preisch requested $295,000 for telephone services — the bulk of which would cover a $272,000 contract with Motorola Systems to upgrade the department's radio room, which is down to one full functioning phone line.
However, that proposed repair has been put on hold as city and county leaders debate whether to consolidate LPD's dispatch center with the county. Last month, the Niagara County Legislature approved a resolution to allow the city to consolidate its dispatch at no cost, if LPD shares the frequency used by the sheriff's office.
But the LPD's union insists it needs its own frequency to ensure officers don't have a busy dispatch line during emergencies. The county had previously asked the city to pay $478,000 for consolidated dispatch with its own line, though Sheriff Jim Voutour said he would push to lower the city's cost to $320,000.
But Legislature Majority Leader Randy Brandt, R-North Tonawanda, said the legislature hasn't yet committed to the $320,000 offer and remains in negotiations over the issue.
Preisch said he included the upgrades in his requested budget because the radio room equipment remains deficient.
"It’s a political issue that has yet to be resolved," he said. "The equipment isn’t getting any better. It’s just getting older every day."
“Obviously if they go to centralized dispatching, that’s money the city can cut out of my budget," he added.
Roman said she felt the funding should be included as a capital project rather than LPD's operating budget.
Preisch also requested $25,000 to purchase two new police bicycles, a new boat and trailer and two new ATVs. The ATVs were purchased in 2005 and the boat in 2009, and all three require regular repairs, according to Preisch.
LPD uses its boat to patrol the canal, and the ATVs to patrol the canal tow path and public events.
Altogether, Preisch's requests would represent large increases in city spending. Last year, the council approved $13,000 for telephone services, $40,000 for motor vehicle equipment and $40,000 for public safety equipment. Preisch is asking the council to more than double the public safety equipment line this year, including the $60,000 for body cameras and $30,000 for new radar units.
It's unlikely the council will approve all of the funding requests in Preisch's budget report. The council typically pares down requests from department heads in order to avoid large tax hikes or use of fund balance.
First Ward Alderman Joseph Oates, who chairs the city's finance committee, said the council will "prioritize" budgetary requests based on cost and benefit to city residents.
“With the cameras, we may have to phase those in over a couple years," Oates said.
