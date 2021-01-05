One reason for the spike in burglaries and larcenies in the city over the past few months is criminals have easy access through unlocked doors, according to Police Chief Steve Abbott.
Abbott detailed police report statistics for the last two months of 2020 at this week’s virtual Police Board meeting.
The chief said there were 23 reported car larcenies in November and 43 more last month.
“All those larcenies were crimes of opportunity,” he said.
“I suspect there were more and, perhaps, a lot of people didn’t call or report them.”
Board member Cheryl Brown asked whether the reported crimes of opportunity included any thefts of packages by “porch pirates” (who steal shipped goods that were purchased online). Abbott said none that he was aware of.
An unidentified male has since been arrested in connection with one of the vehicle break-ins, the chief said.
Board member Mark Devine, 3rd Ward alderman, asked whether the number of reported larcenies has decreased since that arrest.
“I believe they slowed down, but he was only recently picked up, so it would probably be too soon to tell,” Abbott said, adding that 96 larcenies were reported over the holiday season at auto dealerships in the town.
Among items reported stolen from vehicles in the city over the past few months was a 9mm handgun stored in the owner’s glove compartment, Abbott added.
Overall, reported larcenies increased by about 50% from November-December 2019 to November-December 2020.
Other statistics reported by Abbott include:
— LPD fielded more than 3,500 calls for service in November (2,020) and December (1,488) and in excess of 350 crimes were reported.
— Burglaries increased from five in November 2019 to 13 in November 2020.
— Four drug overdoses were reported in November and December, none fatal.
— LPD recently fielded two reports of shots fired, one on Church Street and the other on Locust Street, downtown.
Flora Hawkins was re-elected chair of the Police Board at the meeting. Besides Hawkins, Devine and Brown, other board members are Tom Murphy and Miles Patterson.
