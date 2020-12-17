Whether Lockport Police Department is doing a good job or not, the public's perception of it today is somewhat negative, especially within the local Black community, according to a survey of residents in the city's recently completed Police Policy Review.
The 86-page report was released Thursday morning by Mayor Michelle Roman, following months of meetings and discussions with Police Chief Steven Abbott and others on ways to improve policing.
In addition to residents perceiving racial bias on the part of LPD personnel, also noteworthy is what the report does not directly address — the death of a Black man, Troy Hodge, while in LPD custody in 2019. Roman said the report, which was mandated by the state this year, and Hodge's death, are not related.
The city has already started implementing a lot of changes recommended in the review, according to Roman.
“The main things people want is more transparency, better training and oversight,” she said, adding that the city has “tried multiple avenues” to expand its recruitment process and attract non-white police officer candidates. There are currently no black officers on the LPD roster, while the city population is roughly 87.5% white, 7.2% Black and 3.5% Hispanic.
As part of the Police Policy Review, a survey was conducted. From 403 responses, it was found that:
— Fewer than half of respondents believe LPD is effective at reducing crime; and about one-third think it is ineffective or worse.
— Fewer than a quarter of respondents overall said they're unlikely to call police if they're experiencing a problem, but among Black respondents the number is more than 50%.
— One-third of respondents overall believe LPD does not treat people with respect. Among Blacks, the figure is 60%.
— Seventy percent of Black respondents believe LPD hiring practices are not transparent, and 84% believe the department needs improved training in racial bias.
Common Council President Mark Devine agreed there's an LPD perception problem and said he hopes the city hires an officer of color soon.
“We have a number of candidates who are interested right now in becoming police officers and they're going through the process. I wouldn't be surprised if that candidate is a minority candidate, and knowing the needs of the city, that just might be the catalyst that might separate him or her from another," he said. "It would certainly be a factor and something that can't be ignored.”
Devine applauded what he says is Roman's ongoing effort to improve race relations in the city.
“Since Michelle has been mayor, she's made it a point to interact with different ethnic groups,” he said.
Roman noted that three of the five members of the city Police Board are Black residents appointed by her.
The Police Policy Review report will be turned over to a virtual public hearing that's slated for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20.
