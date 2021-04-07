Four candidates — two men and two women — are finalists to be Lockport Police Department's newest police officer.
The Police Board of Commissioners will interview the candidates on April 26 and then decide which one to recommend for hire, Police Chief Steve Abbott said on Wednesday.
About 150 people took, and 139 passed, the most recent civil service exam for LPD job openings last year.
In an unrelated matter, Abbott told the Union-Sun & Journal that LPD does not use facial recognition programs in its policing.
The topic was referenced after a Tuesday report by BuzzFeed News, which published the results of its investigation into the use of a specific facial recognition tool, Clearview AI, by employees of more than 1,800 public agencies, including dozens of police departments in New York state, between 2018 and early 2020.
BuzzFeed found Clearview AI was "quietly deployed across the country with little to no public oversight ... to search through millions' of Americans' faces, looking for people, including Black Lives Matter protesters, Capitol insurrectionists, petty criminals and their own friends and family members.”
In response to BuzzFeed's report, New York Civil Liberties Union executive director Donna Lieberman said facial recognition has already led to at least three documented cases of Black men being falsely accused of crimes based on faulty matches.
"The information reveals the shocking extent to which police departments in New York have been willing to embrace racially biased surveillance tools, and the scale of the threat facial recognition poses,” she said.
NYCLU is backing a proposed state law that would prohibit the use of biometric surveillance technology by law enforcement pending a review. The organization played a role in the temporary ban on such technology in schools, which forced Lockport City School District to shut down its Aegis software-powered facial- and object-recognition system late last year.
The use of facial recognition technologies “presents a clear danger to all New Yorkers' civil liberties and threatens to erode our fundamental rights to privacy, protest, and equal treatment under the law," Lieberman said.
Follow John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.